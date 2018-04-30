Boston man accused of exposing himself to woman, baby

A Boston man accused of dropping his pants in front of a woman and her baby is facing a lewd conduct charge, transit police say.

David Jones, 56, was arrested about 6:40 p.m. Friday by transit police officers responding to a complaint from a woman at the MBTA’s JFK/UMass Station who said he had just exposed himself to her as she was pushing a stroller toward the Columbia Road entrance.

The woman, who said she shielded her child from Jones, also claimed he made an “inappropriate comment” before she left.

After a brief struggle, Jones was placed under arrest on a lewd and lascivious conduct charge.