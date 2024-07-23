BOSTON (WHDH) - A 26-year-old Boston man appeared in federal court last week after he was arrested in connection with alleged illegal firearm smuggling between the US and the Dominican Republic, officials announced.

Alexis Lara Herrera had his initial appearance on a charge of smuggling goods from the United States; aiding and abetting on Friday.

The Acting US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts shared details about the case on Monday.

According to prosecutors, the case dates back to mid-March 2023 when authorities at the Port of Haina in the Dominican Republic found four Glock guns and 500 rounds of ammunition inside an air conditioner.

Prosecutors said the air conditioner was in a shipping container that purportedly only contained household goods. Though the shipping container traveled to the Dominican Republic from New York City, the Acting US Attorney’s Office said investigators learned it originated in Boston.

Prosecutors said Herrera allegedly bought the four guns that were later seized in the Dominican Republic from licensed gun dealers.

While their investigation continued, federal authorities said investigators found additional evidence of firearm smuggling on Herrera’s phone, including pictures of guns.

Herrera has pleaded not guilty.

