Boston man accused of indecently assaulting 16-year-old girl on MBTA train

A Charlestown man is facing criminal charges after police say he indecently assaulted a 16-year-old girl on an MBTA train earlier this month.

The victim told police she was waiting on the platform at the MBTA’s Ruggles Station around 8:30 p.m. on March 14 when she was approached by two males who made inappropriate comments to her, according to police.

She said they followed her onto the train car, where one of them indecently assaulted her.

Following an investigation, police arrested Jerome Jarrett, 31, at the corner of Washington and Winter streets in Boston.

No additional information was immediately released.