Boston man accused of indecently assaulting woman on escalator at MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing indecent assault charges after Transit police say he grabbed a woman from behind while on an escalator at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station Wednesday.

Officers responding to the station for a report of an assault around 3:30 p.m. spoke with a woman who said she was assaulted near the Orange Line southbound tracks, according to police.

The victim was able to provide officers with a description of the suspect, who was later tracked down near Winter Place.

Jeffrey Phillips, 34, was arrested without incident and charged with indecent assault and battery.

A court date has not been set.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)