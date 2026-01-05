BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man accused of hitting and killing a man intentionally with his car appeared in court to face murder charges.

Police say William Hanley, 42, jumped the curb near Hereford Street and intentionally hit John Axelrod, 79, of Boston.

Axelrod was walking his dog at the time and his dog was also killed in the crash.

Brookline police say they found the car Hanley was driving abandoned.

Axelrod was an honorary advisor at the Museum of Fine Arts (MFA).

The MFA said they are saddened by the loss and called him a generous supporter and passionate advocate for under-represented artists.

