BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man accused of killing the mother of his three children was arraigned on a homicide charge in Suffolk Superior Court on Friday.

Eric McPhail, 37, has pleaded not guilty and will be back in court next month.

In December 2024, police were called to a South End luxury apartment building for a wellness check after a 9-1-1 call.

Police say McPhail had dropped his children off at the caller’s home, and then drove the victim’s car to a parking garage where he abandoned it along with her credit card.

Investigators say Shantel Gillespie, 30, suffocated and had trauma to her head when her body was found.

McPhail was previously charged with domestic violence against Gillespie.

Officials say she filed two restraining orders against him.

