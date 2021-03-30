Boston man accused of peeing on officer’s cruiser taken into custody

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 39-year-old Boston man was taken into custody Monday afternoon after transit police say he peed on one of their cruisers.

Officers responding to reports of people loitering and drinking alcohol at Newmarket Station around 4:30 p.m. say they found Rogelio Martinez-Vazquez sleeping on a bench with a shattered bottle nearby.

Martinez-Vazquez allegedly became combative when officers told him to find another place to sleep, stalked off and began to relieve himself on their cruiser.

When asked to stop, police said he struck the car’s window with his hand.

