BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened a victim while on a Red Line train on Friday.

Officers responding to a reported assault around 5:45 p.m. met with a 50-year-old man who said that while riding a Red Line train between Broadway and Andrew Square stations, another man, later identified as Jason Sylvia, 37, of Boston, began to lean into him, according to transit police.

The victim asked Sylvia to stop leaning on him and Sylvia responded by pulling out a knife and threatening to stab the victim, police said.

When the victim called the police to report the incident, Sylvia allegedly fled off the train at Andrew Square station.

Officers located Sylvia near the station on Southampton street, where they removed two knives from him, police said.

He was placed into custody for assault by means of a dangerous weapon — knife.

During the booking process, police say it was discovered that Sylvia had an outstanding felony warrant issued out of South Boston District Court for breaking and entering.

