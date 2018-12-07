BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested a Boston man accused of pushing aside an elderly person to rob a bank in Charlestown last week.

Thomas Hickey, 49, was taken into custody Thursday around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Austin Street and Rutherford Avenue in connection to an armed robbery on Nov. 30.

Officers responding to the reported robbery in the area of 5 Austin St. just before 11:30 a.m. learned that a man had assaulted an elderly customer who was waiting in line and pointed a firearm at a teller while demanding cash, police said.

He then allegedly fled in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives identified Hickey as the suspect and charged him with armed robbery – bank, assault and battery on an elderly person, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

