Boston man accused of robbing auto parts store, striking police cruiser arrested

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 44-year-old South Boston man is facing a slew of charges after police said he tried to rob an auto parts store and struck a police cruiser while feeling the scene.

Officers were called to the Advanced Auto Parts on Dorchester Avenue in Dorchester around 4:10 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun and upon arrival spoke with Manager Latefe Stewart who said he confronted a man attempting to leave without paying for several items.

“I asked him, did he need help. You know I assisted him, and literally was just a shock he just grabbed the stuff and ran out,” he said. “He just more like said, ‘I’m taking this’ and walked out.”

Stewart said the suspect threatened to shoot him and flashed what appeared to be a gun tucked into his waistband before taking off on a red scooter.

“He just literally turned around, brandished a gun and pulled off,” he said. “I was like, ‘Whoa!’ Stepped back, it’s not worth risking my life over a job.”

While canvassing the area, officers spotted a man matching the description riding a scooter near the intersection of Church and East streets.

As they approached, the man, later identified as Antonio Cartegena, allegedly struck a police cruiser while trying to make a lefthand turn.

Cartegena then tried to run away from the area but was quickly taken into custody, according to police.

So far no gun has been found.

Cartegena is due to appear in Dorchester District Court on charges of armed robbery, failure to stop for police and leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage.

Officer said he was also wanted on two warrants for charges including home invasion, burglary, breaking and entering and assault and battery.

“I’m glad nobody got hurt, everything is good on both sides. I’m fine,” Stewart said.

