Boston man accused of setting fires in Somerville garage

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man has been arrested on arson charges in connection with three fires set in a parking garage in Somerville.

Aniel Wilson, 34, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting three fires in a parking garage on Revolution Drive on Tuesday, according to a joint statement issued by Somerville Police Chief David Fallon, Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

Firefighters responding to a reported vehicle fire in the garage found one fire involving a Bobcat ATV that had self-extinguished, another fire involving a Bobcat ATV with a sweeper attachment, and a third involving a wooden pallet.

There were no reported injuries in the fires, which caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.

Wilson is expected to be arraigned on five counts of burning personal property, one count of vandalizing property, one count of furnishing a false name to police, and one count of attempting to burn a motor vehicle.

