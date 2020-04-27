BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers took a 39-year-old Boston man into custody on Monday in connection to several commercial break-ins.

Richard Lawson was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after officers were called to the Planet Fitness on Winter Street for a possible breaking and entering, according to a release issued by the department.

Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate the suspect.

Lawson was found a few hours later at the intersection of Water and Washington streets and allegedly pushed, spit on and threatened officers during the arrest.

Officers were able to connect the man with a rash of other break-ins that have been reported in the area

He is due to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday on charges of breaking and entering, threatening to commit a crime, and assault and battery on a police officer.

Additional charges could be pending, according to police.

