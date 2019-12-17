Boston man accused of stealing box truck containing $10K worth of lobster, crashing it in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 29-year-old Southie man is facing criminal charges after police say he stole a box truck loaded with at least $10,000 worth of lobster in Charlestown and crashed it into a second box truck.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 516 Main St. about 12:38 a.m. Tuesday arrested the suspect, whose name was not released, on charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle after a revocation/suspension, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and threatening to commit harm.

An investigation determined the man stole the truck while employees of a lobster company were in the process of loading the vehicle and then intentionally crashed into a second box truck after the workers gave chase.

After the crash, the employees were able to detain the man until officers arrived.

The man was arraigned Tuesday in Charlestown District Court.

No additional information was immediately released.

