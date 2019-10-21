Boston man accused of threatening community members, elected official arrested after leading officers on chase

BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Boston man accused of threatening community members and an elected official was taken into custody Monday after leading police on a brief chase and damaging cruisers.

John Donovan, 53, is due to be arraigned in South Boston District Court on several charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault, and battery on a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident and making threatening statements, according to Boston police.

Officers were called to the intersection of Old Colony Avenue and Dorchester Street around 10:43 a.m. to assist a Boston Housing Police Officer who was traveling behind Donovan.

When they arrived, Donovan allegedly fled the scene and refused to stop for officers.

He was spotted a short time later leaving a campaign office on East Broadway after making additional threats towards an elected official and his staff.

Officers approached him from behind as he got into his car outside the office and Donovan then struck the cruisers several times, according to police.

After a “lengthy struggle,” police said they were able to place Donovan into custody.

