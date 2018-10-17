Boston man accused of ‘upskirting’ at MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested Tuesday on charges of “upskirting” after police say he took video/photos up a female’s dress at the Charles/MGH station.

Transit police responded about 4:43 p.m. and upon arrival were met by the victim, who said that as she ascended up the southbound escalator, a male who was behind her positioned his cell phone beneath her skirt and between her legs, according to MBTA police.

Officers located a male, later identified as Abdul Ahmed, 26, of Boston, who matched the description provided by the victim and a witness, officials say.

Ahmed was positively identified as the offending male and placed into custody for “upskirting.”

