Boston man allegedly hiding loaded gun tries to flee officers on bicycle, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing gun charges after officers allegedly found a loaded gun on him after he tried to flee on a bicycle Friday, police said.

Officers on patrol on Heath Street at 7:30 p.m. allegedly saw a man on a bicycle with his hand on an object in his pocket who quickly turned around and fled while constantly looking back at the officers, police said. When officers followed the man, he allegedly tried to switch directions numerous times while continuing to hold his pocket, according to police.

The man allegedly put his hand in his pocket when officers approached him and refused to take it out, police said. The officers allegedly found a Kel-Tec .380 loaded with five rounds in his pocket, according to police.

Jerry Matos, 21, was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

