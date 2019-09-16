Boston man allegedly smashes cell phone store window with baseball bat

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing breaking and entering charges after he allegedly smashed the front door of a cell phone store with a metal bat Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a person smashing the front door of the T-Mobile store at 980 Dorchester Ave with a baseball bat at 11:15 p.m. allegedly saw a person matching the description of the suspect in the area of Auckland and Belfort streets.

The suspect allegedly had a T-shirt wrapped around his hand and dropped a metal bat, police said.

The 21-year-old man was charged with breaking and entering, possession of a burglarious tool and malicious destruction of property.

