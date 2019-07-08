QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man stabbed by his wife in Quincy on Independence Day has died, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of 10 South Central Ave. around 7 p.m. found Bigiang He, 55, suffering from serious injuries, according to Quincy police.

He was transported to Quincy Medical Center before being taken to Boston Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

He died at the hospital on Sunday afternoon, police added.

A preliminary investigation led to the arrest of his wife, 46-year-old Huixian Liu, also of Boston.

She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Quincy District Court last Friday and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing this coming Friday.

Prosecutors will examine the existing assault charges made against Liu in light of He’s death, police said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for He.

