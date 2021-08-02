BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man allegedly threatened to stab another man before chasing him with a sharp object in the transit police headquarters parking lot in Roxbury on Sunday morning.

Officers saw Michael Alemu, 26, chasing another man with a sharp object in his hand in the parking lot on Southampton Street around 10:45 a.m., authorities said.

Several officers went outside and the victim, who appeared frightened, sought refuge behind them, police added.

The victim told officers that Alemu approached him on the street and said, “I must stab you today,” according to police.

The victim continued that he has no prior familiarity with Alemu and was in fear of his life.

Alemu had several warrants for his arrest out of Leominster District Court for shoplifting, larceny over $1,200, and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

He was placed into custody and will be additionally charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

