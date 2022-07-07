BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man and woman have been arraigned on armed robbery charges after allegedly robbing a 62-year-old woman at gunpoint in Roxbury, according to a statement from District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

According to Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Albanese, Mikia Steed, 38, and Byron Dudley, 30, staged the robbery after Steed asked the victim to drive her to a store on June 24. Shortly after leaving the residence, Steed asked the victim to turn back around, alleging she forgot her wallet at home. Upon pulling back into the driveway, prosecutors say video evidence shows Steed retrieving Dudley from an alleyway, the latter then entering the vehicle while brandishing a gun to the victim.

According to Hayden’s office, the pair took the victim’s wallet out of purse.

Judge Robert Ullman ordered a $1,000 bail on Steed and for the Boston woman to be placed under house arrest.

Steed and Dudley are due back in court on August 4 for probable cause hearings.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)