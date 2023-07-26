BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man appeared in court Tuesday to face firearms charges after he was accused of stealing an SUV at gunpoint and later crashing the car into a Boston police cruiser Monday evening.

The carjacking happened in Stoughton.

In a statement, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said officers were later notified of a “be on the lookout” message related to the incident.

Around 7 p.m., the DA’s office said officers spotted the stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling down Horadan Way in Roxbury.

The DA’s office said officers drew their guns and ordered the car’s driver to get out of the vehicle. Instead, officials said the driver put the car into reverse and rammed a parked police cruiser.

The DA’s office said authorities removed Junior Joseph, 34, from the Grand Cherokee and later found a gun in the driver’s seat.

Joseph is being held without bail.

