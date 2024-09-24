BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man appeared in court Tuesday after his arrest on weapons charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Jamaica Plain.

Edwin Vinales, 19, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf and a judge ordered he be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Sept. 30.

The shooting happened near 9:20 p.m. Monday near the corner of Centre Street and Wise Street. Boston police said officers were on patrol in the area when they heard gunshots. Officers then received a Shot Spotter activation.

Emergency crews brought the injured man to a local hospital where he later died.

Back at the shooting scene, police said officers found several guns. Police said additional officers pursued and eventually arrested 19-year-old Edwin Vinales.

The shooting occurred near the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments, close to the Jackson Square MBTA station. Police searched the large crime scene, at times roping the area off with caution tape.

Police radio traffic captured frantic moments as officers initially responded. Some people in and around the Hailey Apartments said they heard loud pops.

One person speaking with 7NEWS said they were seated near a window while their wife got ready for work.

“She said somebody got shot and I said ‘No, that’s fireworks,'” the area resident said. “She said, ‘No, it ain’t,’ and that’s when I saw the police coming up the street.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)