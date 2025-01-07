BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man faces charges after a standoff in Hyde Park on Monday, per officials.

42-year-old Andres Rivera appeared in court Tuesday.

SWAT officers responded to a home on Hopewell Road Monday, where officials say Rivera barricaded himself.

SWAT officers negotiated with Rivera for hours. Boston Police say Rivera was seen holding a shotgun with another rifle across his chest.

Officers determined Rivera was holding three people hostage inside a bedroom, police said.

Police say Rivera pointed a firearm in their direction and fired a round, damaging property, but not striking the officers.

Through negotiation, the Rivera agreed to release the hostages and surrendered, according to police.

The standoff ended shortly after 9 a.m.

Rivera was taken into custody without further incident, per police.

Police say they also received a call reporting two vehicles had been shot near Monponset Street.

Upon arriving, police say they found ballistic damage to two vehicles, both belonging to one of the victims involved in the incident.

Rivera was charged with armed home invasion, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, 11 counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, two counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, three counts of armed kidnapping, and resisting arrest.

