BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was arraigned last week for allegedly bringing homemade explosives and making bomb threats on an MBTA commuter rail train.

Shane Cautillo, 29, allegedly made loud comments about making bombs and giving them to extremist groups, terrorist groups, and the homeless. A witness reported that the man said he was inspired by the January 6 attacks at the U.S. Capitol.

Officers say they saw Cautillo with a large disconnected lithium battery, an electric towel warmer with wires sticking out of it, and an electric scooter with a bag attached to it.

Officials say a hazardous device technician responded to assess, and an X-ray revealed a “possible power source, fusing, explosive charge, and switch in the container.” A duct-taped lithium battery, small tool batteries, a water bottle, a cell phone, a power adapter, and a container of BOOM Margarita wine cocktail were found inside the electric towel warmer.

The technician was able to neutralize the device.

A second X-ray was conducted on a bag from Cautillo’s scooter, with possible fireworks and electric components.

As officers tried to neutralize the device, several fireworks went off, causing an explosion. No one was hurt in the incident.

Cautillo will return to court later this month, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

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