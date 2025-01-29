BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man appeared in court Wednesday in connection to the murder of Shantel Gillespie.

Eric McPhail, of Boston, was charged with murdering Gillespie in a luxury apartment building in the South End in December. McPhail pleaded not guilty.

McPhail was Gillespie’s boyfriend and father of her three children.

Gillespie’s sister, Shanakay, spoke about her sister in court.

“She was a daughter, a sister, she was a friend,” said Shanakay. “And most importantly, she was a mother… She spent her days caring for patients at Boston Children’s Hospital. Her evenings, finishing her nursing degree, and she went home [to her] three beautiful children. 1, 3, and 6 [years old]. That takes commitment and drive that I admire.”

Police were called to the apartment for a well-being check when a person called 911 concerned about Shantel.

Prosecutors say McPhail dropped the three children off at that person’s house and left.

“After the defendant dropped the children off, he then abandoned Shantel’s vehicle and her credit card in a garage,” said prosecutor Erin Murphy. “The investigation also uncovered he had a domestic violence history against Shantel Gillespie, leading to prior criminal charges, and the issue of two restraining orders against the defendant.”

McPhail’s defense attorney says his client was arrested on a larceny charge in December and has been locked up ever since.

“Just before Christmas, he got arrested on another charge,” said defense attorney Dan Fitzgerald. “And then it took about six weeks for this complaint to issue.”

Gillespie’s sisters made no mention of McPhail and chose to focus on their sister, and the community behind them.

“Today is the first day in the right direction for justice,” said Gillespie’s sister Shanalee. “All the love and support is greatly appreciated.”

McPhail is being held without bail.

