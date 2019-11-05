Boston man arraigned on assault charges in alleged Mattapan bike path attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was arraigned on assault charges after allegedly attacking a woman who refused to give him a cigarette on the Neponset bike path in September.

Dwyarrn Burton, 26, was arraigned on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon Tuesday.

Police say Burton assaulted a 47-year-old Dorchester woman on the bike path in Mattapan after he asked her for a cigarette and she did not give him one.

The woman suffered serious cuts and bruises in the attack, police said.

