BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing several charges after he led officers on a chaotic chase around Boston’s North End Wednesday night, in which he jumped from one balcony to another before diving through a kitchen window, police said.

Devin Hines, 29, of Boston, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Friday, where he was permitted to not show his face. He is charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of trespassing, two counts of vandalizing property, and attempt to commit a crime.

At approximately 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Boston police responded to a radio call for a breaking and entering in progress in the area of Hull Street. When officers arrived, they found the suspect had fled the area on foot toward Snow Hill Street. Police said they learned Hines had “…attempted to manipulate the apartment door handle in an apparent effort to gain unauthorized entry.”

About 15 minutes later, police said they received a second call reporting a man on a fire escape at a building on Commercial Street who was looking into apartment windows. When officers arrived at that scene, they found he matched the description of the suspect from the Hull Street incident.

Police said they saw the suspect attempting to remove a window screen from one of the apartment windows, and issued several verbal commands for him to stop and come down from the fire escape. The suspect did not follow officers’ commands, and continued removing the window screen until he managed to get inside the apartment, police said.

Officers said they chased the man higher up the fire escape until he reached the rooftop. From there, they said the suspect made a “dangerous jump” from the fire escape at 488 Commercial Street onto the fire escape at 492 Commercial Street. When officers reached the rooftop, they said they saw the man then dive headfirst through the kitchen window of an apartment, shattering it.

A police report indicates that the young women who live in that apartment initially thought a neighbor might have been outside their window having a cigarette on the fire escape. Instead, they spotted a stranger trying to break in, and ask them for a drink of water, the report said.

“There’s two girls in the apartment that he ended up breaking into, so they were definitely scared,” said Ryan Browne, who lives in the North End. “Really it was very loud, you could hear banging. We have our wall right next to the fire escape, so it sounded like someone was climbing up those.”

Police then quickly made entry into that apartment through the shattered window, and chased the suspect down the building’s common stairwell. Police said he continued to evade capture, and fled on foot toward Jackson Avenue.

The suspect, later identified as Hines, was eventually apprehended and arrested.

Boston EMS responded to the scene, as Hines sustained lacerations to both of his arms and hands when he jumped through the window. He was subsequently taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Hines’ Defense Attorney said he has serious mental health issues, and worries his behavior will get him killed one day.

“It’s entirely conceivable the residents could have used deadly force against him,” said Robert Glotzer, Hines’ Defense Attorney.

Hines is being held on $10,000 bail for two of the charges against him, and $25,000 bail for a third. He is due back in court on December 21 for a pretrial hearing.

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