BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was stabbed in a lobby at Mass General Hospital Thursday morning, officials said.

At around 8:32 a.m., officers responded to the incident inside an MGH lobby vestibule on Blossom Street where they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

He were treated for minor injuries and released, Mass General Hospital confirmed.

The suspect, John Huddleston, 56, of Boston, was arrested at the scene, police said. The incident remains under investigation.

“The hospital is safe, open, and operating normally. We are grateful to our staff and Boston Police for their quick response in bringing this incident to a close,” the hospital said.

Huddleston is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of mayhem and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The incident comes two days after a Boston police officer was attacked outside the hospital. Police said a man grabbed that officer’s gun and shot himself outside MGH’s administration officers on Cambridge Street.

The man, Elvis Haughton, was injured but survived. He was arraigned Wednesday and is being held pending a dangerousness hearing next week.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)