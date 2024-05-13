BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested Monday after he allegedly pointed a laser at a Coast Guard helicopter back in September 2023, officials announced.

The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts in a statement said Philip Gagnon, 59, has been indicted on one count of aiming a laser pointer at a Coast Guard helicopter.

Gagnon’s arrest comes just under eight months after the alleged incident on Sept. 21.

Officials, at the time, said the helicopter was trying to land at Mass General Hospital as part of a routine training mission near 8 p.m. when the helicopter crew reported being hit by the beam of a laser pointer.

In Monday’s announcement, the US Attorney’s office said Gagnon “knowingly aimed a high-powered green laser beam at the helicopter from inside his apartment.”

The beam allegedly lit up the side of the helicopter, according to the US Attorney’s office, and shone through the helicopter’s windows.

Four crew members were aboard the helicopter at the time of the incident. After the laser strike, the US Attorney’s office said, the pilot opted to abort the landing at MGH and instead flew north for several miles before landing at another Boston area hospital.

The Sept. 21 laser strike on the Coast Guard helicopter was one of three such laser strikes on aircraft in less than 24 hours.

That same day, two JetBlue flight crews reported being illuminated by a laser around 5:40 a.m. Thursday near Boston, according to the FAA.

There were no reported injuries from any of the laser strikes.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)