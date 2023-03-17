MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 57-year-old Boston man was arrested Thursday for threatening MBTA passengers with his pet rat, according to transit police.
Officers arrested the man at Oak Grove station around 4 p.m. Police say he was also consuming alcohol and refused to leave the scene.
Police say the man is “well known” to the department for “causing disturbances” with his pet rat, Jerry.
Jerry the rat was turned over to animal control.
