MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 57-year-old Boston man was arrested Thursday for threatening MBTA passengers with his pet rat, according to transit police.

Officers arrested the man at Oak Grove station around 4 p.m. Police say he was also consuming alcohol and refused to leave the scene.

Police say the man is “well known” to the department for “causing disturbances” with his pet rat, Jerry.

Jerry the rat was turned over to animal control.

"Rat" it again !! 57 y/o Boston man well known to TPD for causing disturbances w/his pet rat was arrested at #MBTA Oak Grove on 3/16 4PM for threatening folks w/his rat. He also was consuming alcohol/being disorderly/refused the leave. Jerry the Rat was turned over to AC. pic.twitter.com/zZcltcPtdn — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 17, 2023

