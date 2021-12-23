BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was arrested Thursday in connection with the alleged attempted kidnapping that happened during recess at Roxbury elementary school last week.

Officers were called to the David A. Ellis Elementary School on Walnut Avenue around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday for reports of the attempted kidnapping, according to police.

Teachers and school staff members told investigators that three children were approached by a Black man in a gray suit while playing at recess. They said that man, later identified as 58-year-old Charles Marriro, tried to pull one of the kids away by their arm and said he wanted them to come play basketball with him.

Marriro is facing assault and battery charges in addition to the attempted kidnapping charge.

He is due to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

