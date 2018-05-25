Boston man arrested in Cambridge shooting

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man arrested in connection with an early morning shooting earlier this week in Cambridge will face a judge Friday, police said.

Jean Griffin, 41, was arrested in Dorchester Thursday by U.S. Marshals and members of the Boston and Cambridge police departments on charges of armed assault to murder, possessing a large capacity firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and malicious destruction of property.

Cambridge police officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Elm and Cambridge streets about 3:22 a.m. determined that someone had fired into a second-story room of a house on Elm Street. There were no reported injuries.

Griffin is expected to be arraigned Friday in Cambridge District Court.

Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville G. Bard, Jr., thanked the community members who provided tips.

“I want to thank the members of the community who cooperated with us on this timely investigation,” Bard said in a statement. “Our officers have aggressively been working this case and were determined to identify and locate the suspect responsible for it. Due to their thorough investigation, cooperation from residents and support from our local law enforcement partners, we were able to quickly resolve this case.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)