BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man wanted in connection to several residential break-ins in Dorchester has been arrested.

Eric Valazquez, 47, is charged with breaking and entering after Boston police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Officers responding to a break-in in progress in the area of 11 Leslie St. Tuesday spoke to the victim who said she was startled to find a man in her house, whom she scared away.

The victim positively identified Valazquez as the suspect after officers showed her pictures of potential offenders, police said.

Investigators issued an arrest warrant for Valazquez, who was later arrested in the area of 270 Huntington Ave. Thursday around 7 p.m.

Police believe Valazquez is connected to four reported break-ins that occurred near St. Mark’s Parish and Shawmut Train Station this month.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call Boston police district C-11 detectives at 617-343-4581.

