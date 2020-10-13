Boston man arrested in connection with an ‘unprovoked attack’ outside Dana-Farber

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston was taken into custody Tuesday evening after police say he launched an unprovoked attack on a woman outside the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute earlier this month.

Police responding to a reported verbal dispute near 450 Brookline Ave. around 10 a.m. on Oct. 6 learned that a woman was physically assaulted while standing outside the institute.

She said the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Tyler Baker, ran up to her and struck her in the head with a closed fist in what police said was an unprovoked attack.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Baker is due to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on an aggravated assault and battery charge.

