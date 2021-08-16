BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a woman outside Tufts Medical Center.

Dante Wentz, 23, was taken into custody on Harrison Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Monday on a warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court for kidnapping and assault and battery, according to Boston police.

Wentz is accused of approaching the female victim from behind and placing his hands on her face while dragging her toward an alleyway around 5:20 a.m. Thursday.

The victim screamed for help and was able to escape from the suspect with minor injuries, police said.

