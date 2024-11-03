MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing criminal charges in connection with a brush fire that burned in Milford on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported brush fire in a wooded area off of West Street arrested Devonte Johnson, 28, who was spotted running away from the scene, according to police.

He has been ordered held on $1,500 cash bail pending his arraignment on charges of burning land, setting fire on another’s land, setting fire in the open, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

