MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing criminal charges in connection with a brush fire that burned in Milford on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported brush fire in a wooded area off of West Street arrested Devonte Johnson, 28, who was spotted running away from the scene, according to police.

He has been ordered held on $1,500 cash bail pending his arraignment on charges of burning land, setting fire on another’s land, setting fire in the open, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

