DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is expected to be arraigned Monday in connection with a deadly shooting Dedham last month, officials said.

Franci Villar, 23, will be arraigned in Dedham District Court on charges including armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and committing a firearm violation with a prior violent/drug arrest in connection with a June 23 shooting in a parking lot on Route 1.

No other information was immediately available.

