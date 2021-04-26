Boston man arrested in connection with NH shooting that left victim with life-threatening injuries

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Boston man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, last week that left another man with life-threatening injuries, authorities announced Monday.

Antwone Cousins, 39, is facing charges including convicted felon in possession of a deadly weapon, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 1279 South Willow St. around 9:15 p.m. on April 19 found the victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

Surveillance video showed Cousins fire multiple shots at the victim before fleeing the area.

The shooting remains under investigation.

