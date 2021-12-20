BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested Sunday morning in connection with a bank robbery in the North End earlier this year.

Rolando Gala, 39, is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in connection with an unarmed bank robbery on Hanover Street on Sept. 17, according to Boston police.

No additional information was immediately available.

