BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arrested in connection to the murder of a young mother in Boston’s South End.

Shantel Gillespie, 30, was found dead at an apartment last month.

Investigators say a Boston man will be arraigned Wednesday in the case.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, the man is the father of Gillespie’s three children.

The cause of her death has not been released.

