YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man has been arrested in connection with a string break-ins across Cape Cod.

Ryan McCullough, 39, is due to face a judge at the Barnstable Court House on Monday in connection with a slew of house and car breaks, according to a release issued by the Yarmouth Police Department.

McCullough was arrested around noon on Friday at an Airbnb after officers found numerous items which had been reported stolen.

More charges are expected to come as more victims are identified.

No further information was released.

