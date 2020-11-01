Boston man arrested in hit-and-run crash on Route 95 in RI that killed off-duty nurse

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - A Boston man is under arrest after police say he struck and killed an off-duty Stoughton nurse who was helping someone at the scene of a rollover crash in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on Sunday.

Troopers responding to a crash on Route 95 north around 1:45 a.m. were told that a red-colored vehicle had struck a good Samaritan who stopped to render aid to a passenger in a rolled over vehicle by Exit 30, Rhode Island state police said.

The good Samaritan, identified as Jennifer Toscano, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the red-colored vehicle, Luis Baez, 22, of Jamaica Plain, allegedly fled the scene but was found by state police a short time later and arrested on charges of driving under the influence of liquor and or drugs, resulting in death, driving so as to endanger, resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident, resulting in death, and operating on a suspended license, resulting in death, police said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Providence District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)