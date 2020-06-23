Boston man arrested in stabbing that left woman with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing an armed assault with intent to murder charge in connection with the near-fatal stabbing of a woman in Roxbury on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 21 Howard St. around 5:44 a.m. learned that a woman had been dropped off at an area hospital with a life-threatening stab wound, according to Boston police.

The victim remains in critical condition but is expected to survive.

After an investigation, police arrested Joelkiss Gutierrez-Hidalgo, 22, of Dorchester.

He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

