Boston man arrested in string of delivery driver armed robberies

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies in Boston involving delivery drivers, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery on Sutton Street around 12:48 a.m. Friday spoke with a delivery driver who said he had just been robbed at knifepoint, according to Boston police.

When officers determined the phone number involved had been used in two other recent armed robberies, they tracked down their suspect, Jashone Bullock, 18, and arrested him on charges of armed robbery and intent to rob while armed.

Bullock was expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

