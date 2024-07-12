BOSTON (WHDH) - A 33-year-old Boston man is facing charges in connection with the deaths of three dogs found in an abandoned van earlier this week, police announced.

Boston police in a statement said officers worked with the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit to William Cobb near 12:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Mediterranean Drive in Weymouth.

Police said Cobb was wanted on three counts of animal cruelty and said he is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

The police investigation in this case got underway on Tuesday after officers responded to the area of Edgewater Drive and Topalian Street to investigate a motor vehicle.

Once on scene, police said, officers found an abandoned U-Haul van “with a terrible smell emanating from it.”

Boston police said officers opened the van and found three dead dogs lying inside.

A police report shared further details about the investigation, with a 911 caller reportedly telling a dispatcher the U-Haul had been parked on the street for several days.

The caller said he heard barking at one point, according to the police report. And another person told investigators she saw a man pouring water from a jug on a live dog outside the van.

The dogs were found dead while hot weather baked the region this week.

No further information was immediately available Friday regarding Cobb and his alleged involvement in this case.

