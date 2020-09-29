Boston man arrested on assault with intent to rape charge in connection with Public Garden attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 30-year-old Boston man is facing an assault with intent to rape charge after he allegedly attacked a woman in the Boston Public Garden on Monday morning and tried to take her clothes off, police say.

Officers responding to a reported assault in the area of the Boston Public Garden at 6 a.m. spoke with the victim who said she was walking in the park when she was approached by a man who put his hand over her mouth while making sexually explicit threats and trying to take off an article of her clothing, according to police.

The woman said she was able to break free and run to safety.

The suspect, Luan Maxwell, was arrested after officers spotted him walking on Boylston Street toward Washington Street and tracked him down Harrison Avenue.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of assault with intent to rape.

