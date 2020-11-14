Boston man arrested on child rape charges

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 71-year-old man was arrested on a child rape charge in Boston on Friday, officials said.

George Swain, of Dorchester, was arrested at 1218 Blue Hill Ave. in Mattapan on multiple counts of rape of a child and indecent assault and battery of a child under 14, according to Boston police.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court.

