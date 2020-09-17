Boston man arrested on drug, firearm charges after crashing scooter while popping wheelie

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arrested on drug and firearm charges after he crashed his scooter while popping a wheelie in Boston on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a loud crash in the area of Plympton Street and Harrison Avenue around 6:20 p.m. found a man on the ground next to a green moped scooter, according to the Boston Police Department.

An off-duty officer who witnessed the crash said the operator, who police later identified as 35-year-old Marcus Johnson, had popped a wheelie, causing the scooter to go airborne.

Prior to the wreck, Boston University Police said Johnson had been driving recklessly, speeding, and running red lights throughout the area.

After EMS personnel cut off Johnson’s backpack to provide treatment, officers reportedly found a loaded gun that was encased in a sock.

Johnson was later taken to a local hospital, where healthcare workers found him to be in possession of fentanyl, police said.

He is facing charges including possession of a loaded firearm without a license, driving to endanger, and possession of Class A drugs.

It’s not clear when he will be called to court.

