Boston man arrested on drug, firearm charges after search uncovers fentanyl, sawed-off shotgun

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing criminal charges after police say they found an assortment of drugs and weapons during a search of his home on Wednesday.

Joseph Paci Jr., 45, of East Boston, was arrested around noon after a lengthy investigation led to the execution of a search warrant on Webster Avenue that uncovered several clear plastic bags of suspected fentanyl, glass vials of suspected steroids, pills believed to be methadone, approximately half a pound of suspected marijuana, a 20-gauge sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, approximately $3,900 in cash and other items related to the sale of narcotics, police said.

He was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail pending his March 23 arraignment in East Boston District Court on charges of trafficking in 10 grams or more of fentanyl, possessing a Class B substance (Methadone) with intent to distribute (subsequent offense), possessing a Class D substance (marijuana) with intent to distribute (subsequent offense), possessing a Class C substance (steroids), carrying a dangerous weapon, possessing a sawed-off shotgun, being a felon in possession of a firearm, committing a firearm violation with three prior violent/drug crimes, improperly storing a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possessing a firearm without a license.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)