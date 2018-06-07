Boston man arrested on gun charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing weapons charges after police say they found a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Boston.

Jameel Clark, 25, was arrested about 9:08 p.m. Wednesday after officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force found a loaded 9mm Glock 19 handgun in his car following a traffic stop at the intersection of Park Drive and Boylston Street, Boston police said.

Clark will be arraigned Thursday in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, second subsequent offense, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possessing a large capacity feeding device and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.

